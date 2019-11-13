City of Little Rock Warming Centers open Wednesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- The City of Little Rock wants to remind residents that four community centers are open to serve those in need of shelter today when temperatures are expected to get no higher than the mid-40s.

Each of the warming centers is open until 6 p.m. with Parks and Recreation staff on hand to assist residents and provide them with a place to get out of the cold. The Little Rock Fire Department will be checking on vulnerable populations but reminds residents to look in on loved ones and neighbors who may not have adequate heating in their homes.

The warming centers and their locations are:

Dunbar Community Center 1001 West 16th Street 501-376-1084 (Hand/foot warmers available)

East Little Rock Community Center 2500 East 6th Street 501-374-2881

West Central Community Center 4521 John Barrow Road 501-379-1890

Southwest Community Center 6401 Baseline Road 501-918-3974

Those in need of finding after hours/overnight homeless services can contact Chris Porter, the City’s Homeless Services Advocate, at 501-379-1596 (office), 501-353-4610 (cell) or cporter@littlerock.gov.