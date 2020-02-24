City of Searcy expanding local park

SEARCY, Ark. — A local park is going to be expanding after the city has made moves to further the expansion of the park.

Riverside Park in Searcy is going to be growing; the city is buying more land to expand the park 50 more acres making it a total 150 acres



The city is using a lot of grant money so they will only have to spend around $50,000 to help the expansion.



With the changes made the park will run all along the river and open opportunities for bike and walking trails, basketball courts and pavilions, and they’re also looking at cleaning up a lake on the new property and adding a pier and fishing.