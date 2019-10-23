City of Sherwood hosting 2019 Christmas parade

SHERWOOD, Ark. (Press Release) — The City of Sherwood will host its annual Christmas parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019.

The theme of this year’s parade will be “Christmas Movie Memories.” The parade will begin at the intersection of Kiehl Avenue and Lantrip Road and will continue west down Kiehl Avenue. It will end at the intersection of Kiehl and Oakbrooke Drive.

The Sherwood Advertising and Promotion Commission and the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will be sponsoring the parade.

For more information or to request an entry form or volunteer for the event, visit bit.ly/SherwoodChristmasParade19 or email sherwoodparade@sherwoodparks.com or call Julie Tharp at the Duran Youth Center at (501) 835-9599.