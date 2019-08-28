City of Sherwood moves forward with entertainment district

SHERWOOD, Ark. — An entertainment district is coming to the city of Sherwood following city council’s approval on Monday night.

The district is outlined near the North Hills Boulevard and Country Club Road intersection on the city’s south side.

“Inside that area, it will have specific times that it operates,” April Broderick, a Sherwood city council member, says.

Officials say the entertainment district will initially be focused on events that the city can sponsor and plans to start with the vacant lot, which used to be home to a bowling alley.

Alcohol will be allowed, but stipulations are still being discussed. The way the ordinance is written now, alcohol will only be allowed in the district from licensed establishments within the entertainment district. Right now, there are three restaurants that are included; one of them is Gadwall’s Grill.

“I think it’s going to be interesting; I think it will be good,” Shea Bryant, owner of Gadwall’s, says.

“For some people to walk around with beer or wine would be beneficial.”

Ideas for use of the entertainment district include outdoor concerts and food truck festivals.

“There’s going to be things that we kind of have to figure out as we go,” Broderick says.

The entertainment district was the result of the city officials responding to the desire from citizens to have things to do and places to go within the city, according to Broderick.

No events are planned in the district yet.