City of Sherwood offering drive-thru plea & arraignment May 19

SHERWOOD, Ark. (News release) — The Sherwood District Court will conduct a “Drive-Thru” Plea and

Arraignment for all Traffic and Criminal cases beginning at 8:30 a.m. on May 19.

Defendants will remain in their cars and drive up to an iPad stationed at the

court entrance operated by a bailiff. The iPad will be linked to the courtroom for

Defendants to appear before the judge via Zoom, a meeting app.



For defendants charged with a criminal offense, the public defender, Tjuana

Byrd, will be on stand-by to discuss their case. To call her before that date dial

(501) 604-4540. You will follow the same procedure above, at the first stop a court

clerk will provide you a phone number to call, you will then be directed to park.

You will call that number and the public defender will explain your options.



Traffic and criminal trials will resume on May 20, 2020. In-person hearings

will be limited to the current ten-person maximum. All persons entering the court

building will be required to provide and wear their own face covering, maintain

social distancing, and answer the same types of questions presently utilized by

medical facilities upon entry.

For example:

● Have you run a temperature of over 99.6 in the last 14 days

● Do you have a cough/shortness of breath

● Have you had pneumonia/flu recently

● Have you traveled out of the country in the last 14 days

● Have you traveled to a high-risk state

● Have you had contact with a confirmed or suspected COVID-19

Patient within the last 14 days? If your case involves a minor traffic violation, (Speeding, No Insurance, Running A Stop Sign, Expired Tags, Improper Lane Change, etc.,) you may be able

to handle your case on-line. Go to: www.courtinnovations.com/ARSDC.

The Sherwood Court office staff is currently available by phone to assist

you. The office itself will re-open to the public for in-person assistance on May

18, 2020. We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience, but

your safety and the safety of our court employees come first.

Please use the following route to enter the court parking lot:

Take Kiehl to Oakbrook Drive. Turn right from Oakbrook Drive to Thornhill Drive and enter the court parking lot on your right and wait for instructions.