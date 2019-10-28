Civil rights attorney John Walker has died at 82

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Times) — John W. Walker, a civil rights activist and state representative, died last night at his home on Sherry Drive, County Coroner Gerone Hobbs confirms.

The coroner got a call at 6:25 a.m. as is customary in deaths at home, Hobbs said.

John W. Walker was 82 and had been treated for cancer in the past, but told people that he felt fine last week.

Walker was born in Hope, Arkansas where he attended Yerger High School until 1952. In 1965, he began the general practice of law in Little Rock with the emphasis on civil rights.

In 1968, he opened one of the first three racially integrated law firms in the south, first known as Walker and Chachkin.

Between then and now, Walker has been involved in most of the reported cases which involved racial discrimination in Arkansas.

Arkansas Governor and Attorney General issued the following statements on the passing of State Representative John Walker:

“It is with much sadness that Susan and I learned of the passing of Rep. John Walker. For years, I followed his work as a civil rights attorney and advocate. For the last five years I have had the opportunity to see John ably and passionately represent his constituents as a member of the General Assembly. John always was a gentleman and proved every day that you can get along with people even though there may be disagreements. He worked tirelessly for the causes he championed and for the people he represented. We will miss his service to our state. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones.” Governor Asa Hutchinson

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of Representative Walker,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Representative Walker was a tireless advocate on behalf of his clients and constituents, leaving a strong and lasting legacy with the State. He was also a man of deep faith, and I pray that faith gives comfort to his loved ones during this difficult time.” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

“I am saddened by the passing of Representative John Walker, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. He was passionate in his service to Arkansas and strongly advocated for his constituents, and while we were often on different sides of issues, he was always kind and respectful.” Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin

“John Walker was my colleague as an attorney and State Representative, a civil rights icon, and my friend. I am saddened by his passing, and my thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this time. “ Arkansas Speaker Matthew Shepherd