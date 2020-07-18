Civil Rights trailblazer John Lewis has died at 80

FILE – In this Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2007, file photo, with the Capitol Dome in the background, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, died Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Lawrence Jackson, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — John Lewis, lion of civil rights era with long, celebrated career in Congress, has died.

He was 80-years-old.

Lewis’ death was confirmed by a House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a statement Friday night.

He was the last surviving speaker from the 1963 March on Washington.

He was on the front lines of the most dangerous campaigns of the civil rights era: the student sit-in movements, the Freedom Rides and the 1965 moment at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where Lewis and other marchers were attacked by state troopers with whips and nightsticks.

A Democrat from Atlanta, he won his U.S. House seat in 1986.

Lewis disclosed in December that he had been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer .