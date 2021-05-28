Clarksville, Johnson County consolidating 911 dispatch centers

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. – The Clarksville Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office are merging to form a new centralized 911 dispatch center.

There have been several issues with calls going to the wrong agency and needing to be transferred.

This new center will handle all emergency calls from police, fire, ambulance in all areas of the county. Officials say they hope the move will stop that confusion and improve emergency response times.

“You’re saving time and you’re taking out a step,” Johnson County chief deputy director of emergency management Dr. Rick Casey explained. “It’s going to be much more efficient and effective.”

The new dispatch center begins operations on June 1, and by January 2022, all counties will have to submit a plan to the state of Arkansas to create their own centralized dispatch center.