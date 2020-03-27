LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- With the COVID-19 outbreak, a lot of changes are coming. Events like weddings are being postponed, but one thing that cannot be moved to a later date is giving birth.
In this new norm, some birthing classes, newborn classes and breastfeeding consultations are being moved online.
Baptist Health Hospital is offering one-on-one breastfeeding appointment virtually.
“It’s terrifying, to be honest,” said Lindsay Hoelzeman who has newborn.
Parents bringing home a newborn can be a stressed-out during that time but adding in the looming threat of COVID-19 makes some of them not want to leave their house for anything.
“As a new mom it still scares you for your baby to get anything,” said Lindsay Hoelzeman.
Lindsay Hoelzeman is a mom of two.
The newest addition to their family is not even one month old yet.
With fears that baby Berkley could get coronavirus, Hoelzeman opted to do her lactation consultation online.
“It’s extremely easy and convenient and you can wear pajamas on your couch rather than having to get out and making the whole trek to Little Rock,” said Lindsay Hoelzeman.
Hoelzeman had her appointment with lactation consultant Jessica Donahue at Baptist Health Hospital.
“You can get the same help as you would get if they came in for an in-person appointment,” said Jessica Donahue, Rn, Lactation consultant at Baptist Health.
Donahue said she was seeing around 20 moms a week but now they have moved completely virtual.
While COVID-19 forced classes to go online, Donahue said because of how convenient it is for new parents, it may stay that way.
“New moms not having to leave their house and not having to get their baby out in the first few weeks is really a good thing,” said Donahue.
“I would definitely recommend doing it and I would definitely do it again but there is certain places where you would need to go in physically to be there,” said Hoelzeman.
To see what classes are available, click here.
Classes for new moms move completely virtual
