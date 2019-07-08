Clint Black, STILL KILLIN’ TIME, 30th Anniversary Tour headed to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) – 105.1 The Wolf welcomes GRAMMY Award winner Clint Black and his STILL KILLIN’ TIME, 30th Anniversary Tour to Little Rock’s First Security Amphitheater on August, 30, 2019.

Celebrating the 30 year anniversary of his ACM Album of the Year award winning “Killin’ Time” and his landmark career Clint Black will be accompanied by fellow Country Music superstars Restless Heart, fan favorites Confederate Railroad, and newcomer Bree Ogden.

The concert will be on Friday, August 30 at the First Security Amphitheater.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale on July 12 at 10:00 a.m.

Ticket Prices: (prices are subject to additional Ticketmaster Convenience fees)

GA LAWN – $19.75 / RESERVED – $29.75, $39.75, $59.75 / GA STANDING ROOM PIT – $49.75

Tickets @ www.ticketmaster.com Info @ www.RiverConcerts.com