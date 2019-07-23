Clinton Presidential Center Announces Upcoming Bridge Builders Series Speaker

Terry McAuliffe, former Governor of Virginia will be at the Clinton Presidential Center on Thursday, August 15, 2019.

McAuliffe will discuss his powerful new book, “Beyond Charlottesville: Taking a Stand Against White Nationalism,” which describes the tragic events at the “Unite the Right” rally that resulted in the deaths of three people and forced America to examine the rise of neo-Nazis and white supremacists and the roots of hatred.

A book signing will follow the conversation. Copies of “Beyond Charlottesville: Taking a Stand Against White Nationalism” are available for purchase through the Clinton Museum Store online, in-store, and at the event. Those who purchase their book through the Clinton Museum Store will receive priority line access at the signing. Your book purchase at the Clinton Museum Store supports the Clinton Foundation’s work to improve lives in the U.S. and around the world.

The program is free and open to the public, but reservations are required by August 10. RSVP at https://wjcf.co/bridgebuilders or by calling (501) 748-0425.