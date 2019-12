Free Photos, Holiday Entertainment, and Crafts for Visitors of All Ages

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Santa Claus is coming to town! Jolly old St. Nicholas will be visiting the Clinton Center on Saturdays, December 7, 14, and 21 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

You will get a free picture with family and there will be family holiday activities and entertainment.

“Santa at the Center” is free for visitors of all ages, but regular admission fees apply to tour the Library and temporary exhibits.