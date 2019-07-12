Club manager: drive-by shooting was random and unprovoked

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A drive-by shooting overnight lands two people in the hospital.

Skid marks lead up to bullet holes outside Club 428 in Little Rock.

“All of a sudden coming down Asher we hear gunshots,” Club manager Bryce Hicks said.

It happened as Hicks was staying late cleaning up. He says some friends were waiting for him outside.

“Next thing we know the car hit this corner over here on Madison and they just kept shooting,” Hicks said.

The bullets hit cars, the club, a business next door and two of Hicks’ friends.

“We drug the victims inside, it’s the best thing I knew how to do. I just wanted to make sure that they were OK,” Hicks said.

One was shot in the leg, the other in the ankle. Both were released from the hospital Friday morning.

JC Bryant Tire Service right next door was spared from the gunfire.

“It’s something you get accustomed to knowing the area,” Owner Justin Bryant said.

Bryant took over the 40 year old family business.

He believes there’s a reason for the violence.

“Sometimes when you don’t have the right guidance or are under the certain influence you do certain things,” Bryant said.

He says there’s an answer for it too.

“If you just treat people how you want to be treated, I think things would, you know be better,” he said.

Hicks says he keeps the club as safe as possible with metal detectors and extra security, but what surrounds he says, isn’t in his control.

“This is a perfect example of us being closed and violence still happening in Little Rock. You can’t stop everything,” Hicks said.

Little Rock Police are going over surveillance video from outside the club.

Hicks says he saw a dark colored car but few other details.

If you know anything about this case call LRPD.