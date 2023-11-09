FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas women’s golf head coach Shauna Taylor has announced the signings of two student-athletes on the week of 2023 National Signing Day. Arkansas native Anna Kate Nichols and Mexico product Clarisa Temelo have each signed their National Letter of Intent and will be eligible to compete for the Hogs at the start of the 2024-25 season.

“Our 2024 signing class was really important to our program,” said Taylor. “We will lose three fifth-year seniors and Miriam Ayora, and these four golfers have been a staple in our line-up their entire careers. We wanted to make sure that we found the right fit to secure our future success and we believe we have done that with the signings of Clarisa Temelo and Anna Kate Nichols. They will bring a lot to our team on and off the golf course. Clarisa and Anna Kate are excellent students, great golfers and even better people. Arkansas women’s golf will continue to thrive with the addition of these two incredible ladies.”

Clarisa Temelo

Temelo was ranked as the No. 27 player in the Class of 2024, according to the Golf Channel. She has enjoyed an accomplished junior golfing career, tallying four wins and 20 top-10 finishes. Temelo won the 2023 XII Copa Zona Centro in mid-September and finished second at the 2023 Girls Junior Americas Cup and 2022 First Tee Miami Doral Junior Classic. She also made it to the quarterfinals of the 2023 U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, finished fourth at the 2022 Women’s Mexican Amateur and logged sixth at the 2023 World Junior Girls Championship presented by Sargent Farms.

“We are excited to have Clarisa join our Razorback family,” said Taylor. “We have a rich tradition in recruiting some of the best players from Mexico and Clarisa is no exception. Clarisa is technically very sound and takes golf lessons from the same instructor as Pro Hog Gaby Lopez. She is an excellent ball striker and will come in immediately and compete for a spot in the starting line-up. Mike [Adams] and I have had the opportunity to watch Clarisa compete quite a bit and we are excited to get her to campus to start her Razorback journey.”

Temelo is the daughter of Horacio Temelo and Sofia Escalera and is coming to Fayetteville from Queretaro, Mexico. She plans to major in finance. Former Hogs Maria Fassi and Gaby Lopez have been inspirational on her golf journey.

“I chose Arkansas because of the family the team has become and the support I can see from the coaches,” said Temelo. “The moment I visited the campus, I fell in love with the school. The training facilities are amazing, the golf program is wonderful and the general Razorback Nation is great.”

Anna Kate Nichols

Nichols has also endured a successful junior golf career with several top finishes, highlighted by winning the 2022 AJGA Shreveport Junior Championship. Nichols is coming off making it to the Round of 16 at the 2023 USGA Women’s Four Ball Championship in DuPont, Washington. The Little Rock, Arkansas product has also finished second at the 2021 AJGA Bella Vista Championship, fourth at the 2022 AJGA Westrock Junior Championship and sixth at the 2023 AJGA Justin Thomas Junior Championship.

“Recruiting within the state of Arkansas is vital to our program,” said Taylor. “We wanted to make sure we get the best from our state. Anna Kate was a camper and when I saw her, I knew we needed to have her a part of our program. She is a die-hard Razorback fan and loves golf. This is an incredible recipe for success and is following in the footsteps of some of the best that have played for us in the state. Anna Kate is a winner in school, and we are excited about what she will bring to our team. She has a solid golf swing, she is a fierce competitor and she has improved each year through junior golf. Anna Kate will come in and compete for a spot in our lineup, and we look forward to helping her grow even more!”

Nichols is finishing her senior year at Pulaski Academy and is the daughter of Melissa and Joey Nichols. She is expecting to major in exercise science at her dream school.

“I have known since I was a child, I wanted to be a Razorback,” said Nichols. “I have grown up a huge Razorback fan and it has always been my dream to go to Arkansas. I knew the minute I stepped on campus for my official visit that Arkansas was where I wanted to be 100 percent… The University of Arkansas has everything that you need to be successful on and off the golf course.”

Arkansas women’s golf has wrapped up its fall season and will prep for the spring slate, starting at the Puerto Rico Classic in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico from Sunday, Feb. 4 to Tuesday, Feb. 6.