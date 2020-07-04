College Station neighbors worry what July 4th could bring after firework war last year

COLLEGE STATION, Ark.– On this eve of July 4th, some people in Pulaski County worry what the holiday could bring.

It has been about a year since a dozen people were arrested following a firework war in College Station. Five people lost fingers or their hand.

“I just remember the children, the screaming. It’s a blessing that nobody died,” said Donna Houston who lives in College Station.

Houston’s daughter owns a hair salon that was caught in the middle of last year’s firework war. She showed us a hole in the wall left by the explosives.

“If that had hit you in the eye it could have been trauma to the brain,” said Houston.

Houston says the chaos last year was heartbreaking and she fears it could happen again this holiday.

“Someone could have got killed– that’s the saddest part. The children were actually shooting fireworks at the police officers,” Houston recalled.

A spokesperson with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says they are working to make sure this doesn’t happen again this year by adding extra deputies who will patrol the county including in College Station.

“We are committed to providing a safe environment for people who want to celebrate the holiday,” said Mitch McCoy with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The July fourth parade in College Station was cancelled due to COVID-19, which Houston believes may end up deterring people from coming to the area to shoot fireworks at others.

We’re just praying that things are different this year and kids stay home and celebrate with their families and stay safe,” said Houston.