Columbia County Scammers calling as the Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. — Scammers are calling citizens stating they are Sheriff Mike Loe or a representative of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Scammers are asking for your social security numbers, date of birth, or money and that you will be arrested if you don’t give it to them.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to be aware and not fall to this scam. The sheriff’s office has said they would never ask for these things from people.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation into the situation.