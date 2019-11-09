Commission takes town hall to Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Ark. — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will hold an open town hall-style meeting from 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 20, at Grand Prairie Center in Stuttgart. The public is invited to come and ask the Commissioners questions and learn more information about the agency’s work. The auditorium is at the Phillips Community College of the University of Arkansas, 2807 U.S. Highway 165.

This is the third such town hall meeting held this year where members of the general public could attend and ask any questions concerning conservation and the AGFC’s mission directly to commissioners in an open forum.

“We have had excellent response from the public at the first two meetings,” Commission Chairman Ken Reeves said. “And we want to give this same opportunity to people in other parts of the state.”

Commissioner Bobby Martin of Rogers agreed.

“Stuttgart, as mentioned in October’s commission meeting, could be one of our best meetings yet,” Martin said. “Potentially highly attended and in my mind, we could attract people from a 50-mile radius.”

Brief presentations are planned before the open question period. Anyone who wishes to speak is encouraged to attend and sign up at the door to be called upon.

Visit the AGFC’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDQJ5uNuI8s for a recap of questions and answers during the Little Rock town hall meeting, held in February. The second meeting was held in April in Springdale.