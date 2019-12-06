Community Advisory Board discusses LRSD Boundary Adjustment Recommendations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-The Community Advisory Board board for the Little Rock School District is tasked with making a decision about attendance and school zones.

Significant changes include closing several elementary schools and opening a new K-8 school.

The district held meetings this week to get input from the public about the best options for the students and teachers.

On Thursday, LRSD Superintendent Mike Poore presented his recommendations to board members.

The Community Advisory Board went back and forth for hours discussing attendance zones, avoiding resegregation, improving academic performance and enhancing school choice options.

The district has three options on the table.

In each option, Hall High School would become a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) magnet school.

In options one and two, it would operate only as a magnet school with no attendance zone.

In option three, it remains an attendance zone and would expand to Central High, Stifft Station and Hillcrest.

The board made several motions at Thursday’s meeting.

The board voted to remove option three.

The board recommended adopting option two.

The board also voted to adjourn Thursday’s meeting.

Several parents, students, teachers and supporters say CAB is moving too fast.

They also said they don’t want to disrupt high school students that will be sophomore, juniors and seniors next year.

Some parents say they don’t want there kids leaving their current high school for a different school.

Board members say the new Southwest High School will open bringing in students from the current J.A. Fair, McClellan High School and 300 students from Hall High School.

A legal settlement requires the district to redraw high school attendance boundaries using race-neutral rationale.

Education Commissioner Johnny Key will talk about the options at the Board of Educations meeting on December 13th.