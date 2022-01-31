LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The violence occurring in Little Rock over the weekends has the community shaken.

On Friday, a shooting near University and Interstate 630 left 20-year-old Bradford Bankston dead and two people injured that are expected to be okay.

Two shootings happened on Saturday that left 6 people injured.

One on Asher Avenue where 2 people were shot including a one-year-old baby.

The other at South University injured 4 people including 2 teens.

The violence leaves life-long Little Rock native, Terrence Harshaw questioning what happened to the love in the capital city.

“I just wonder what people are thinking nowadays to want to take the life of someone,” Harshaw said.

He adds that over the years he has seen crime involving the youth make a drastic turn. “Now you are hearing 13-year-old, 14-year-old, 15-year-olds committing heinous crimes,” Harshaw said

The crimes he’s used to young people committing are things he considers small; like stealing something off the shelf at a store.

“But killing and robbing people are what he become accustomed to hearing now,” Harshaw said.

David Owen works for a bail recovery company in Beebe and feels the same way as Harshaw does.

He says with so much violence in Little Rock, when he sees the city on his schedule it sparks a little fear.

The biggest problem Owen has is “It seems to just be accepted right now. Violence and doing what you want is the way they go about things.”

By, “they,” he’s referring to the youth. But he knows it isn’t just in Little Rock. He says it’s our society.

LRPD is still on the search for the suspects in these shootings.

If you have any information, contact the Little Rock Polie Department.