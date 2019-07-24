Community remembers fallen Stone Co. Deputy

CALICO ROCK, Ark.- Law enforcement from around the state and country show up in a big way for a fallen deputy.

Stone County Sheriff’s Deputy Sgt. Mike Stephen was laid to rest Wednesday, six days after he was killed while showing up to a call.

The memorial service for Sgt. Stephen drew a crowd at Calico Rock High School for a man that many people won’t soon forget.

Traffic rarely turns heads in a place with less than 2,000 people, but Wednesday in Calico Rock was different.

Patrol cars from all over passed by The Restaurant, honoring fallen Stone County Deputy Mike Stephen.

Crowds flocked to the high school for his funeral.

“It’s just an honor to be here,” says Sgt. Tony Broadway from Bossier City, Louisiana.

Sgt. Broadway and his partners made the six-hour drive from Louisiana.

We’ve learned some came from as far as New York, Chicago and Texas.

“And we don’t even know the gentleman,” Sgt. Broadway. “Don’t have to know him. It’s just a brotherhood.”

First responders filled the parking lot, rounding out a funeral attendance that likely surpassed the area’s population.

At The Restaurant, Mike Stephen’s memory continues to shine.

“He was always telling people about different things on the menu they should try,” says Restaurant owner Rebecca Beckwith.

Beckwith says Mike was a regular. In fact, on Wednesday, his normal spot was reserved, marked with roses and a candle.

“The only thing missing today was Mike’s laughter,” Beckwith said.

One man’s legacy is bigger than the town he left it in.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event that I hope I never have to witness again,” Beckwith says.

State Police called it an eruption of gunfire that led to the death of Mike Stephen and the death of another man at the scene of the call last Thursday.

Specific details of that gunfire have yet to be released.