Company accused of scamming Arkansans looking to sell timeshares

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Earlier this year Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed a lawsuit against a Bentonville company accused of scamming people who were trying to get rid of their timeshares. Arkansans lost out on more than $136,000 from Real Travel, LLC, according to the AG’s office.

The lawsuit said Real Travel, LLC sold timeshare exit services in exchange for a fee ranging from $5,000 to $18,000.

AARP Volunteer Warren Searls strives to educate Arkansans about the warning signs of this potential scam.

“The give away is the fact that they want money for fees up front,” Searls said. “And they will go through the whole process and you’ll think that you sold your timeshare and then you get a bill from the timeshare company saying you owe us for maintenance fees on your timeshare.”

AARP says to be on the look out for the following warning signs: