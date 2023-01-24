WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The son of Arkansas Congressman Steve Womack was arrested and is facing 13 charges after attempting to flee from police in Tontitown.

James Womack, 35, was booked into the Washington County jail on January 23 and his charges include fleeing, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance and multiple vehicular charges. A bond amount for the criminal mischief charge was set at $10,000.

Womack was previously arrested in Rogers on July 6, 2022. In 2019, he reached a plea agreement on five felony drug and weapons charges and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

In May 2020, Womack was placed on the Arkansas Department of Correction’s (ADC) list of inmates being considered for early release in connection to COVID-19. Inmates considered for early release must not have committed crimes that were sexual and/or violent, according to ADC.

Womack has a court date scheduled for January 25.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.