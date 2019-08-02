Construction on new Woodruff County Jail underway

WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark.- Construction on the new $5.5 million jail in Woodruff County is making headway.

They broke ground in January after the county approved a one-cent sales tax to construct and maintain the building.

Now the exterior walls are nearly complete.

Along with inmates, it will house the new sheriff’s office and dispatch facility.

“We’ve come a long way, and I’m tickled to death and I’m looking forward to getting into this new jail,” says Sheriff Phil Reynolds. “It’s a great asset to our county.”

It will replace the county’s current 50-year-old jail and double its capacity to 40 inmates.

Construction is on schedule and is expected to be open by next spring.