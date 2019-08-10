Construction started for Valley Springs High

VALLEY SPRINGS, Ark. – The start of the school year may be especially chaotic for one North Arkansas School.

Valley Springs voters recently passed a property tax increase to fund a new high school building. Construction started this week, but school starts on Thursday, and not only is the district dealing with the project, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has been working on a portion of Highway 65 that leads up to the school.

Judy Green the Valley Springs School District Superintendent said “We’re very concerned about the traffic on Highway 65 and the safety of our parents and students.”

The Superintendent says that the High School building is expected to be done by August of 2020.