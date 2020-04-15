Conway church helping central Arkansans pay rent

CONWAY, Ark. — A church in Faulkner County is working to help single parents during the fight against COVID-19.

The New Generation Church is now offering to help ends meet with paying rent. We caught up with their pastor today.

“A lot of people are doign food, and so we just think that it wasn’t as necessary as it was in the beginning and so we were just thinking about what we can do to really help,” said Pater Tremayne Harris of New Generation Church.

Pastor Harris is stepping up in a new way during the COVID-19 pandemic. His church is going to help people pay their rent.

Pastor Harris said “People wear bracelets that say ‘What would Jesus do,’ right? So you really have to live that… What would Jesus do in this situation?”

What started off as a question has turned into testimony. After giving away more than 13,000 meals for folks in need, the church decided to shift their focus to people who’s hours have been cut or they’re getting half the check and can’t apply for unemployment.

“Really it’s times like this where churches should help the community. We should always be helping, but especially in times like this,” said Pastor Harris.

This is open to any single parents in the Central Arkansas area who has been effected by COVID-19. You do not have to be a member of their church to apply.

The applications went online Wednesday. You can receive money to go towards rent for up to three months.

“Pretty easy to fill out, you answer those questions, put your check stubs on there and then we’ll make a decision based on the information you gave us, if you qualify and if you do you’ll get $500 May, $500 in June, $500 in July if your situation stays the same,” said Pastor Harris.

As of now they don’t have a cap on how many people they will select to help. If others want to donate to help they can.

Pastor Harris said they just want to make a difference financially for people.

“We’re a church in this community, so it’s important for us to help whoever needs help in the community. We can limit it to the people who just come to church, that would not be very Christian like,” said Pastor Harris.

You can donate via Cash App at $NGC15 or $NGC20 or text to give at 1-870-228-9620.

Click here to apply.