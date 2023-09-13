CONWAY, Ark. – Ice cream fans in Conway are closer to having a new option to get their frozen fix.

During its meeting Tuesday night, the Conway City Council approved the use permit for a new Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Store near the roundabout at Prince Street and Farris Road. The city’s planning commission had given its approval late last month.

The plans approved Tuesday for the store showed that it will include a dual drive-through lane and entrances from the eastbound lane of Prince Street as well as Farris Road.

The Oklahoma City-based company is now for its ice cream and other frozen desserts, as well as its full menu of burgers, sandwiches and breakfast items. Many of the locations include a fresh market with dairy products and other grocery items.

A Conway location would be Braum’s first expansion into central Arkansas. The company has 13 stores in the Natural State in the west and northwest, with the currently nearest in Alma.