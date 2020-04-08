Conway Elementary School using fitness to thank Frontline workers

CONWAY, Ark. – A Conway Elementary School is using fitness as a way to say thank you for those working on the front lines or fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s called ‘Finish Line for the Frontline’. Every student from Theodore Jones Elementary is encouraged to walk, run, or bike a mile and dedicate it to someone they know on the frontlines.

The school hopes it will help their students understand what is happening right now.

“This just hope it will open up a conversation where parents can talk to their children in a way that they wish to talk to them… Just however much they want them to know,” said Tammy Woosley the Principal at Theodore Jones Elementary.

After they complete it they post a photo with their dedication sign on the schools Facebook page.