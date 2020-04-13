Conway High School student helping fellow classmates while fundraising money during COVID-19

CONWAY, Ark. – A student at Conway High School is working to help her fellow classmate during COVID-19.

Maggie Batson is a junior at Conway High School and has decided to find a way to get dressed up for prom while also raising money.

Despite not having prom Maggie said the idea is as simple as getting dressed up, donating $10 to the Go Fund Me and hash tag #HugarPROMise2020.

All the money raised will be donated to the schools food box program.

“I just think it’s important that we all try to do our part to help each other, because usually that pays off one way or another,” said Maggie.

Maggie said she encourages all fellow classmates to keep posting about the fundraiser.