Conway man throws knife at police, tries to flee

CONWAY, Ark. — A local man is in custody after throwing a knife at police officers and trying to flee the scene.

Kendall Nolley, 26, was arrested by police after they were called about a domestic disturbance.

When the police arrived at the scene Nolley was holding two knives in his hand, and Darlene Nolley was standing on the sidewalk outside the house.

When police approached Nolley he threw a knife at police before dropping the other knife and running through the house to the other side. He then tried to escape the scene.

Police apprehended Nolley and arrested him as he began claiming he was possessed, and said “God had been threatening to kill me”.

Nolley was taken to Faulkner County jail where he was processed and jailed.

