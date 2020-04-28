Conway non-profit keeping community fed during COVID-19

CONWAY, Ark. — A Conway couple is making sure their community is fed during this time of uncertainty.

The Harvey Family owns the Soul Food Mission Cafe and while they typically work to feed the community weekly they have ramped up their efforts during COVID-19.

Lines full of cars pulled up to grab a food box. The Harvey’s say this isn’t just a temporary need.

“It goes on all year, not just when a pandemic hits and through the pandemic it has been harder on them so we just step up even more and we pray more,” said Traci Harvey.

Traci went on to say they are working hard to hand out these boxes weekly.