CONWAY, Ark. – A Conway has received national recognition for his work.

Brick Cullum of Conway High has been named the 2022 Arkansas State History Teacher of the Year. The annual award was by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and has been presented since 2004.

Cullum teaches African American History, World History and AP Comparative Government at Conway High School, and is also the school’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-23. He was born and raised in Conway and is a 2018 graduate of UCA. In 2021, he completed his Master’s in Educational Theory and Practice from Arkansas State University.

“It’s always about the kids,” Cullum said. “A student might be the first in his family to go through high school. A student might be working to support her family despite a rigorous curriculum in seven different courses. A student might need my kind words to make it through a rough patch. My students ground me in reality and remind me of my humanity, giving me the passion and drive to work hard every single day as an educator.”

In addition to a $1,000 honorarium, Cullum will receive a core archive of American history books and Gilder Lehrman educational materials, recognition at a local ceremony, and become one of 53 finalists for the 2022 National History Teacher of the Year Award.

One teacher from each state, the District of Columbia, Department of Defense schools and U.S. Territories are awarded by the Lehrman Institute each year.