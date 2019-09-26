Conway tenants fight to keep trailers

CONWAY, Ark.- The time ticks for some tenants at the Oak Wood Mobile Home Park in Conway.

Tuesday night, the city council tabled a vote to condemn one of the trailers. The renter who lived in that trailer went in front of the city council to save the place she calls home. Her landlord, who owns the trailer was not present.

“When you and your behavior has made me to the point of of being homeless when all I wanted was a home that wasn’t great but livable,” said renter Shelia Miller.

Miller was about to sway the council to table the vote to the meeting next month.

“Where else are the poor, who are trying, going to live? When you got a parent working at a fast food job getting a check every two weeks where else are they going to live?”

Miller said that there is a number of issues not just with her trailer but with others on the property. She claims that there is black mold, bad water, and sewer issues.

We attempted to contact the owner of the mobile home park by phone and even stopped by the office.

The City of Conway confirmed that the landlord had been cited a number of times but has seen progress from the landlord. Miller said that this is just not enough and she will not give up.

“Maybe I’ll start a way to change the laws for Arkansas renters. I mean I’m an advocate for what I do you know and I’ve got to take baby steps and you have to start somewhere.”

The city council will take up the issue in the October meeting.