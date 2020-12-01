Conway woman injured in early morning shooting

CONWAY, Ark.- Conway Police investigating a Tuesday morning shooting on Timberpeg Court that occurred just after 5 a.m.

After receiving a call of shots fired in the area, officers arrived at the residence to discover a woman inside of her home bleeding.

Your CPD is investigating a shooting that left a woman with injures to her head and hand. It happened on Timberpeg Court shortly after 5 am. Anyone with info call 450-6130. https://t.co/ilViiLwPt0 pic.twitter.com/Ke7UFqJfO9 — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) December 1, 2020

She told officers she was leaving home and witnessed a dark-colored four-door car driving with its lights off, and then saw two men running toward the car. The woman told police that as she drove by the car someone inside the vehicle fired shots at her; with the bullets grazing her head and hand.

She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for her wounds.

Detectives are asking for the publics’ help, by providing a map, and asking residents in the outlined area (in pink) to contact them if you may have witnessed anything or had any activity on camera at the time of the incident that can help in their investigation.

Photo provided by Conway Police Department

