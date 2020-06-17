Coronavirus in Ark.: Governor, state officials to discuss COVID-19 response and plan for visiting nursing homes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials will provide an update Wednesday afternoon on Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

Governor Hutchinson said Tuesday he and state officials would also discuss a possible plan for nursing home visits.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 13,191 total COVID-19 cases and 188 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s website.

