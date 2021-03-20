Coronavirus in Arkansas: 274 COVID-19 cases added Saturday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every day, thousands of Arkansans are receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

More than 329,000 Arkansans are now fully vaccinated.

274 new cases have been added to the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Five confirmed deaths were reported, while one death previously thought to be COVID-19 related has been removed from the total.

216 Arkansans are hospitalized and 54 are on ventilators.

“Week over week cases & hospitalizations are still declining. Over 23,000 vaccines were administered yesterday. Although spring break is here, we must remain diligent. We’re counting on you to get your shot when it’s your turn.” -Governor Asa Hutchinson on twitter