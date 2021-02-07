Coronavirus in Arkansas: 672 new cases reported Sunday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Another 8,000 COVID-19 shots have been given since yesterday, according to the Arkansas Department Around 65 percent of the 610,550 total doses received or allocated have been administered in the state.

672 new cases have been reported.

15 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 since Saturday, bringing the total to 5,076.

285,306 Arkansans are considered to have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

“There are 672 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Our testing is down a little, but we remain below our active case number from last week. Make sure to stay safe tonight while enjoying the Super Bowl.” -Governor Asa Hutchinson