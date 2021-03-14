Coronavirus in Arkansas: 8,300 more doses administered, 130 new COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — More than 8,000 COVID-19 doses have been reported since yesterday’s report.

60% of the 1,409,240 available doses have been distributed in Arkansas.

298,535 individuals in Arkansas are now fully immunized.

There are 130 new cases that have been added to the total number of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas since the start of the pandemic.

19 deaths have been added since yesterday.

“There are 130 new COVID-19 cases in Arkansas. Our active cases continue to decline with nearly 900 fewer than last week. On the vaccination front, we still have open slots in some rural areas. Please sign up when it is your turn.” -Governor Asa Hutchinson on twitter