Governor Asa Hutchinson announces rec. pools, splash pads, water parks and swim beaches can open May 22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday pools, splash pads, water parks and swim beaches will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity starting May 22.

People will not be allowed to enter if they have a fever, symptoms or contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

Six-foot distancing will be required in all areas.

State officials say if needed, have fewer enterances so overcrowding can be controlled.

There must be marking to note distancing at slides, diving boards and anywhere with a line.

Areas that are frequently touched must be disinfected frequently.

Tables and chairs must be moved six feet apart, but family groups can sit together.

The pool chemistry must be maintained with pH testing twice a day.

Lifeguards can be trained starting Friday.

Governor Hutchinson also announced Friday the Arkansas General Assembly and Legislative Council approved the Arkansas Ready for Business Grant Program up to $147 million.

The governor also announced Friday there are 3,747 cumulative cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas, which was an increase of 82. Dr. Nate Smith, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said of the 82 new cases, 12 are from correctional facilities and 70 are from communities.

Dr. Smith said of the cumulative cases, 691 are still active.

