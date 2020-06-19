Coronavirus in Arkansas: Secretary of Health, ADH to issue new guidance for face coverings

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Friday Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith and the Arkansas Department of Health will issue new guidance for face coverings.

According to the new guidance, face coverings should be worn in all indoor settings where you are exposed to non-household members and physical distancing of six feet or more cannot be assured.

Face coverings should also be worn in all outdoor settings where you are exposed to non-household members unless there is space of six feet or more to create physical distancing.

According to the new guidance, face coverings should cover both the mouth and nose to be effective.

As of Friday, there are 14,631 total COVID-19 cases and 214 deaths in the state, according to state officials. That is an increase of 703 new cases and six deaths.

According to Dr. Smith, 41 of the new cases were in correctional facilities and 662 were in the community. The 662 community cases is the largest single-day of new community cases, according to Dr. Smith.

Governor Hutchinson also announced Friday the CARES Act Steering Committee approved $12,127,2000 for EMS direct care worker payments.

According to the governor, $10,106,000 was approved for payments to Emergency Medical Service workers. The funds will be distributed to the employer, who in turn distributes the payments to each employee according tot he the number of hours they’ve worked.

Hutchinson said 5,053 workers are licensed as emergency medical technicians or paramedics in Arkansas and will be eligible for the payments.

Gov. Hutchinson said these payments will be for the time period of April 5, 2020 to May 30, 2020.

State officials say $2,021,200 was approved for the employer’s FICA and retirement costs associated with the payment to the employee.

The payments for Emergency Medical Service workers is $125 a week for those who worked 20 to 39 hours a week or $250 a week to those who worked more than 40 hours a week or 150 hours in a month.

To watch the full news conference, click here.