Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson to give update on state’s response at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson will provide an update Friday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Friday morning, there are 5,458 total cases and 110 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Of the total cases, ADH says 1,432 are active and 3,915 people have recovered from the virus in the state.

The news conference is expected to start at 1:30 p.m.

You can watch the news conference live above starting at 1:30 p.m.

