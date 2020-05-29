Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson to give update on state’s response at 1:30 p.m.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith will provide an update Friday afternoon regarding Arkansas’s COVID-19 response.

As of Friday morning, there are 6,538 total cases and 125 deaths in the state, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

On Thursday, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state saw the single-largest increase of community cases in a 24-hour period with 261 community cases.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.

