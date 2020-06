LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- On Tuesday, Governor Hutchinson announced the largest 24-hour increase of community cases in Arkansas.

As of Tuesday, there are 7,818 total cases and 136 deaths, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 375 cases and three deaths from Monday.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said out of the 375 cases, 374 were from communities. One case is from a correctional facility.

