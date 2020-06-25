Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor, Sec. of Health give update on COVID-19 cases

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As of Thursday afternoon, there are 18,062 total COVID-19 cases and 242 deaths in the state, according to Governor Asa Hutchinson.

That is an increase of 687 cases and two deaths since Wednesday.

Dr. Smith said of the new cases, 168 are in correctional facilities and 519 in communities.

According to Smith, there are 5,695 active cases.

The governor said the counties with the largest amount of new cases are Washington County (96), Benton County (45), Pulaski County (44), Lonoke County (26) and Sebastian County (26). The rest of the counties have fewer than 20 cases.

State officials said most of the 26 new cases from Lonoke County are from a training academy in Lonoke.

Governor Hutchinson said Benton County and Washington County are seeing a flattening of the curve.

State officials say there are currently 284 people hospitalized due to the coronavirus, an increase of 17 from Wednesday.

Dr. Smith said 66 people are on a ventilator in Arkansas due to the virus, which is eight more than Wednesday.

Governor Hutchinson said 6,652 tests were done Wednesday.

According to Dr. Smith, 141,515 tests have been completed in June.

The overall positivity rate is 6.5%, according to Hutchinson.

Smith said 12,127 Arkansans have recovered from the virus.