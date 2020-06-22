Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor Hutchinson, state officials discuss hospital space, increasing in testing

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson, Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith, and Chief Executive Officers for three hospitals in the state spoke about hospital space and operations on Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, there are 16,083 total COVID-19 cases and 227 deaths in the state, according to Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith. That’s an increase of 522 cases and two deaths.

The main message that Governor Hutchinson wanted to get across to Arkansans is to “take COVID-19 very seriously, that’s why we’ve expanded testing and we are expanding contact tracing it’s why we suggested everyone wear masks in Arkansas.”

Hospitalization is down seven and now sits at 237. The hospital with the highest number of COVID-19 patients in ICU is 17.

61 patients are on a ventilator which is a decrease of two.

7,049 test were done yesterday according to the Governor.

The top counties with positive cases in the last 24 hours:

124 cases in Washington County.

78 cases in Benton County.

85 cases in Hot Spring County.

The rest were under 20.

The total number of ICU beds in Arkansas is 970 with 222 of those beds available.

In reaction to the President suggesting that the country backs off testing, Governor Asa Hutchinson said that the state of Arkansas is not going to back off testing. Governor calling the President’s comment “a flippant comment.”

On the UAMS model, Dr. Patterson says their projection came out of data specifically from Arkansas and rural transmission. Their projection shows a peak sometime in late September or October. “It will be 30-fold to 50-fold to what we have now in cases,” said Dr. Patterson. In March, their model showed 15,000 by the end of June. They missed by around 1,000.