Governor Hutchinson announces restaurants open for limited dining May 11

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that restaurants will be able to open for limited dining on May 11.

Starting May 11, the maximum amount of people allowed in a restaurant will be one-third of the occupancy rate. Physical distancing between patrons and tables will be required. Reservations will be encouraged. Employees must wear face coverings and do daily screenings. They will also have to frequently wash their hands. Customers will be encouraged to pre-order when possible. No groups over 10 people will be allowed. Restaurants are encouraged to have a senior hour. No self-service will be allowed. Staff will need to clean and disinfect tables and menus after each meal. Gathering at bars and entertainment will be prohibited.

The governor also announced the creation of the Arkansas Ready for Business Grant Program. This is a $15 million grant program to offset expenses associated with ensuring the health and safety of employees and patrons. Eligible expenses include personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizer stations, cleaning supplies and services and other one-time expenses to enable a business to reopen or resume operations. All industry sectors are eligible. A company can get $1,000 per full-time employee up to $100,000. The employee headcount and eligible expenses will be backdated to March 1. Applications can be found at www.ArkansasEDC.com/COVID19.

To watch the full news conference, click here.