Coronavirus in Arkansas: Governor announces state is receiving remdesivir from CDC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday afternoon the state is receiving a quantity of the new drug remdesivir from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Remdesivir is produced by Gilead Sciences, Inc. and is to help patients as they are having respiratory problems or on a ventilator.

According to the governor, the state will receive enough doses for 50 patients.

As of Tuesday, 59 people are hospitalized due to the coronavirus in the state. The governor said not all 59 people will qualify for the drug.

The governor said the Arkansas Department of Health will distribute the drug.

The governor also announced as of Tuesday afternoon, there are 4,164 cumulative cases and 95 deaths in the state.

The governor said of the 121 new cases announced, 100 are in communities and 21 are in a prison setting.

Of the new cases, 27 were reported in St. Francis County, according to the governor. Forrest City and the Federal Correctional Institution in Forrest City are in St. Francis County. The governor said this is concerning.

The governor also announced Tuesday that decisions on bars will be announced on May 18. A decision on summer camps and team sports will be announced on May 20, according to the governor.

You can watch the news conference live above.

If the livestream does not work, click here.