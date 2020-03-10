Skip to content
Coronavirus
Department of Health gives update on presumed case of coronavirus
Video
NCAA to limit attendance at basketball tournaments due to coronavirus
Watch Live: Presumptive positive of COVID-19 in Arkansas
Video
Some Arkansas universities prepare to move classwork online amid coronavirus concerns
Little Rock’s Pulaski Academy closing for rest of week over coronavirus concerns
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline
Latest Coronavirus Video
Countries add new precautions against virus
Your mindset may make that virus seem riskier
President Trump defends coronavirus response
First US coronavirus case of unknown origin
CDC offers glimpse into new virus response center
More Coronavirus Headlines
Southeast Arkansas College closing campus due to COVID-19, 3 students exposed to presumptive COVID-19 patient
Update: Zac Brown Band cancels “The Owl Tour” concert dates over coronavirus concerns
World Health Organization declares COVID-19 is now a pandemic
First presumptive case of coronavirus in Arkansas, Governor announces
Video
March 11 update on coronavirus from Arkansas health officials
Video
Coronavirus: Separating fact from fiction
Video
Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/10
Video
City of West Memphis discusses efforts to reduce risk of coronavirus outbreak
Video
Trump plans payroll tax relief in response to coronavirus
Video
State issues directive to long-term care facilities, touts they are ready for coronavirus
Video