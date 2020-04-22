10 Fitness offering online work out sessions during pandemic

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gyms across the country are closed because of COVID-19 but that doesn’t mean you can’t workout.

This is video of trainers at 10 fitness showing you different ways you can stay physically fit at home. The owner says even though its doors are closed they’re grateful people are still paying for membership because it helps them pay bills.

“You know it’s sort of disrupted everyone’s life I think everyone has had to make adjustments for it. One of the nice things is that it happened during the time of the year when the weather is really nice and it’s pretty outside I see a lot of people walking around the neighborhood doing yard work that kind of thing a lot of people are doing the in-home workouts that gets a ton of use,” said Eric Buckner, owner of 10 fitness.

Buckner says they’re also allowing current members to rent equipment until they open back up.

For more information visit their HERE.