2 cases of COVID-19 hit Ohio family that owns pizza shop; 1 case fatal

Steve Garafolo, the owner of Mary's Pizza, which is temporarily closed, is recovering at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

(WKBN) – Mary’s Pizza has been a staple in Lisbon for nearly 60 years. Its thick, flavorful pizza is one of the town’s favorites. But, the owner of Mary’s Pizza is now in the hospital with COVID-19 after his father just died from it.

The pizza shop is temporarily closed while 55-year-old Steve Garafolo recovers at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. He’s currently being weaned off a ventilator.

“We’ve gotten great news the past two or three days. He’s starting to recover so we’ve been elated, to say the least,” said Nathan Garafolo, Steve’s son.

But, the Garafolo family is still mourning the loss of 85-year-old Lorenzo Garafolo, Steve’s father, who died on March 23 from the coronavirus.

The family doesn’t think the two gave it to each other because they’ve had no contact in the last month. The fact they both got it was merely a coincidence.

“The health department immediately quarantined us, and that’s why we had to shut down the business for the meantime. We’re all doing well. We’ve been following the health department’s protocol,” Nathan said.

With no way of visiting Steve in the hospital, his nurses at St. Elizabeth are doing what they can to keep the family updated on his condition.

“I mean, the nurses and the doctor’s staff have been stellar. They call us with updates. The nurse he has, her name’s Lydia, she, God bless her heart, she’s done everything so well to take care of my dad,” Nathan said. “They’re trying to limit the amount of access they have into the rooms. So when she goes in and does something, she’ll call us so we can talk to dad.”

Nathan said no one else in the family has shown signs of any coronavirus symptoms — they’re all fine.

He said it has been a very stressful time for the family, but they are staying positive.