2020 World Championship Running of The Tubs Bathtub Races scheduled for July 11 on Bathhouse Row

HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Ark. (News Release) — The 2020 edition of the Stueart Pennington World Championship Running Of The Tubs bathtub races will be held July 11, organizers announced.

“Hot Springs will begin welcoming visitors to the city with the cleanest events in the state — bathtubs,” said Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs and coordinator of the races.

The races will be held Saturday, July 11, at 9 a.m. on Central Avenue along World Famous Bathhouse Row in downtown Hot Springs.

“In an abundance of caution brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we decided to move the races to July instead of holding them as planned on May 30,” Solleder said after a video conference of race officials. “We are grateful that our presenting sponsor, The Bathhouse Soapery, is once again helping us bring this fun-filled event to Hot Springs and our visitors.”

Sponsored by Visit Hot Springs, The Running Of The Tubs is open to teams in the Traditional Tubs Division, the Modified Tubs Division and a division added last year — Stock Tubs for competitors lacking the resources to put together an entry, according to Solleder.

Defending their world titles from the 2019 tub races will be:

· Hot Springs Police Department — Battle of the Badge

· Bathhouse Soapery — Traditional Division

· The Austin (Texas) Weirdos — Modified Division

· Trail Advocacy Coalition of Arkansas — Stock Tub Division

· Window Mart — Best Overall Tub

· Arlington Hotel / Hale Entertainment — Most Spirited (tie)

· Treasure Isle RV Park — Most Original Tub

Solleder said applications are being received now, and are available by contacting him via email at bsolleder@hotsprings.org. More information about entering a tub team may be found at https://www.facebook.com/RunningoftheTubs/

“The Running Of The Tubs is another of the great family-friendly celebrations that are so popular with our residents and visitors,” Solleder said. “The fans lining Bathhouse Row and joining in the wacky fun by shooting Super Soakers and throwing water balloons at the racers have been growing every year as word spreads about this super free event.”

The Running Of The Tubs is a celebration of Hot Springs’ historic past when the city proclaimed, “We Bathe The World!” and is named in honor of Stueart Pennington, a well-known and respected downtown businessman. The event consists of teams pushing their bathtubs — on wheels of course — down Central Avenue, in front of Bathhouse Row, in Historic Downtown Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas.

“The races were begun 15 years ago as the Stueart Pennington Running Of The Tubs, and Mr. Pennington will still be honored as the motivating force behind the event with the awarding of the Stueart Pennington Cup to the winning teams,” Solleder said. “Mr. Pennington was a long-time downtown merchant who pushed for the bathtub races to acknowledge Hot Springs’ rich history as a world-renowned thermal-bathing destination.”